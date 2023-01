Parliament is expected to meet from February 20 and end on April 14, 2023 to discuss the 2023/24 national budget.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara says the meeting will run two months.

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to preside over the session's opening on February 17, 2023, according to Hara.

In a communication issued by the Speaker, the 50th session will run until April 14, 2023.