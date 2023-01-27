Kenya: German Shoe Company Steps Up Kenya Expansion

Nairobi — German shoe manufacturer Josef Seibel is expanding its base into Kenya as it eyes a piece of the country's booming shoes industry.

The company, which was started in 1886 in Haustein, will sell schools as well as men's shoes.

Its renowned product line includes the Shushu and Nolan brands.

Under Shushu, they include Maya, Kendo, Amy and Jamal. Nolan comprises Arthur, Nolan (18, 19 and 32) and Artos.

"Europe's longest established shoe manufacturers, Josef Seibel -founded in

1886 in Haunstein, Germany is expanding presence in Kenya," the company said in a statement.

"The company is launching its first physical outlet in Nairobi this Friday, January 27th 2023."

Its expansion comes at a time when the shoe sector is experiencing some fierce competition as big players jostle for customers.

Some of the big brands include Bata Kenya, Umoja Africa as well as City Walk, which have been on aggressive marketing campaigns.

Lately, Umoja Africa has been on an expansion spree, opening branches in Nairobi as well as other towns in the country.

"The Manufacturer uses the highest quality genuine Kenyan leather, tested for Chromium VI chemicals to ensure the leather is safe for use," the company added.

"It is bringing to the market an array of locally produced with European comfort standard shoe brands designed for different age-groups and occasions."