Africa: Guendouz Named Best Goalkeeper of the TotalEnergies CHAN Group Stages

Algerian shot-stopper Alexis Guendouz has been named the best goalkeeper of the group stages of the ongoing TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The awarding of Guendouz is through the CAF Technical Study Group, which comprises of highly experienced technical minds and legends of African football.

The 26-year-old has played a crucial role in the hosts' impressive run in the group stages where they have collected maximum points in all their Group A matches in the nation's capital of Algiers.

The lanky shot-stopper has been in goal for all three matches, where he not only kept three clean sheets, but did well in commanding his defence from the back.

Apart from his acrobatic saves, Guendouz has also been exceptional in his distribution, which has been key for coach Madjid Bougherra's charges in their clean sweep of points at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

The Desert Foxes are preparing to host Cote D'Ivoire in the headline fixture of the quarter-finals, to be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Friday evening.