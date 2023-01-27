Africa: Madagascar Trainer Rakotondrabe Named Group Stage Coach of the Tournament

26 January 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After masterminding an impressive clean-sweep of points in Group C, where they easily brushed aside Ghana and Sudan, head coach of Madagascar, Romuald Rakotondrabe has been named the best coach of the group stages.

The CAF Technical Study Group at the ongoing TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) named the coach for the recognition following his sides excellent's performance at the group stage.

Madagascar headed to Algeria carrying the underdogs tag against their more fancied opponents but have proven to be the surprise package in Constantine, north east of Algeria.

The very soft-spoken coach has been a true leader to his charges and they will continue drawing inspiration from him as they aim to continue their dream TotalEnergies CHAN run in Algeria.

"Before the start of the tournament I never had doubts about my team. All glory to my players" said the coach after his second victory that secured his passage to the quarter-finals where they will meet their COSAFA neighbours, Mozambique on Saturday.

The CAF Technical Study Group, comprises of highly experienced technical minds and legends of African football, who have been following and dissecting each and every match of the competition..

They include Raymond Kalla (Cameroon), Michael Amenga (Kenya), Mark Fish (South Africa), Ameur Chafik (Algeria), Edgar Watson (Uganda), Abraham Mebratu (Ethiopia), Jamal Fathi (Morocco), Joao Miller Gomes (Angola), Herita Illunga (Democratic Republic of Congo) as well as Belhassen Malouche (Tunisia).

