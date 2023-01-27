Africa: Razafindranaivo Named the Best Player of the TotalEnergies CHAN Group Stages

Madagascar star Solomampionana Razafindranaivo's impressive performance in the group stages of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship has earned him the best player of the group stages title by the CAF Technical Study Group.

The exciting group stages of the tournament was officially concluded on Tuesday evening as Madagascar finished top of Group C in Constantine, northeast of Algeria.

The 22-year-old attacker, who plays for CFF Andoharanofotsy in his home country, was a key player for his country as they edged the established giants to reach the knock-out phase of the tournament.

He scored as was a threat in both matches and scored when they defeated Ghana 2-1 in the opening match of the group.

Razafindranaivo scored and set up another when they Sudan to a 3-1 defeat and he walked away with the TotalEnergies Man of the Match accolade.

These performances have culminated in the award to the striker following his impressive showing for his national team at the group stage of the tournament.

His award will be welcomed by the Malagasy squad who are also celebrating their coach, Romuald Rakotondrabe's award for "Best coach of the group stages".

The CAF Technical Study Group, comprises of highly experienced technical minds and legends of African football, who have been following and dissecting each and every match of the competition.

They include Raymond Kalla (Cameroon), Michael Amenga (Kenya), Mark Fish (South Africa), Ameur Chafik (Algeria), Edgar Watson (Uganda), Abraham Mebratu (Ethiopia), Jamal Fathi (Morocco), Joao Miller Gomes (Angola), Herita Illunga (Democratic Republic of Congo) as well as Belhassen Malouche (Tunisia).

As top finishers of Group C, Madagascar will play Mozambique, who finished second in Group B at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui in Constantine on Saturday at 17H00 GMT.