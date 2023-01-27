Somalia: Airstrike Targets Militants in Puntland

26 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

An airstrike was reported in the Somalia's northeastern Puntland state targeting ISIS militants.

An official in Bari region confirmed to Shabelle radio that the strike happened in Almiskad mountains, where An ISIS affiliate has a training and hideout camps.

There was no immediate confirmation of the casualties as well as which country belongs to the warplanes.

US military often carries out air raids in Somalia as part of Washington's counterterrorism operation.

Puntland faces double threats from Al-Shabaab and ISIS which are stationed in Bari region's hills.

US Africa command (Africom) trains Puntland special forces (PSF) that is fighting to contain the expansion of the militant groups in Bari.

On Tuesday, US military conducted airstrike in the vicinity of Harerdhere, Galmudug state, killing two militants after partner forces DANAB came under attack from Al-Shabaab.

