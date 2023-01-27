South Africa: SA Sensation On the Cusp of Historic Prem Move

Players on the move: Join Razeen Gutta for a weekly roundup of all the biggest deals taking place around South Africa and Europe.

Lyle Foster is all set to become the most expensive South African footballer of all time as he closes in on a transfer to Championship leaders Burnley.

The 22-year-old Westerlo and Bafana Bafana striker would break the transfer fee record for a South African player that was set over a decade ago by Steven Pienaar when he made the £3 million (R60 million) move from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur.

Multiple reports in England have stated that the fee for Foster would be in the region of £8 million (R160 million). With Burnley looking all set to strengthen their squad in a so-far-successful bid to book their place in the Premier League next season.

Europe

Staying in England and the Premier League, log leaders Arsenal have announced the signings of two new players in recent days.

Leandro Trossard made the move from Brighton for a fee in the region of £20 million (R400 million), while 22-year-old Polish international Jakub Kiwior signed a long-term deal with the Gunners as well.

Mikel Arteta's closest title contenders Manchester City announced an incoming of their own, with promising midfielder Maximo Perrone joining the club from Velez Sarsfield.

Perrone will join up with the squad following the Under-20 South American Championship where he will represent Argentina.

Across Manchester to Old Trafford, United are among the contenders to sign French teenager Malo Gusto.

The Lyon defender is highly rated and if reports are to be believed, Erik ten Hag may have to battle Chelsea if they are to secure his signature before the window closes.

Another done deal in Europe is that of Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid. The former Barcelona man signed a two-and-a-half year deal in Madrid for a fee in the range of £3 million (R60 million).

South Africa

Another blockbuster bit of local news centres on a possible PSL return for Bafana Bafana man Percy Tau. The Al Ahly star is in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns; and while no official bids have been made, it certainly is something to watch out for.

In Soweto, Kaizer Chiefs' Austin Dube has begun to attract a lot of interest as the transfer window enters its final week.

His former club Richards Bay FC are among the possible suitors; and despite not playing a competitive game for Amakhosi yet this season, Dube does still have a year and a half left on his current deal.