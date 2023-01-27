South Africa: Burnley's Bafana Signing 'Better Than' Messi and Ronaldo

English Championship side Burnley FC have unveiled South Africa international Lyle Foster with a hilarious Shrek-inspired video.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the Shrek character "Lord Farquaad" engaging a magic mirror about who should be signed as a new player this January.

Lord Farquaad is given three options: "Argentinian ace" Lionel Messi, "Portuguese powerhouse" Cristiano Ronaldo and then Foster.

"A super South African from the Belgium Pro League and he has already represented and scored for his national side at both youth and senior levels," the mirror announces Foster as the final option. "Yours for the signing ... Lyle Foster."

Lord Farquaad hesitates briefly, then he declares, "Foster! He's perfect!"

The 22-year-old South African forward could find himself playing Premier League football next season as Burnley are on course for promotion.

The Clarets are six points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Having previously failed to impress at AS Monaco where he began his European career, Foster moving to Vincent Kompany-managed Burnley is a big break.

If they get promoted, he will become the latest South African to play in the Premier League since Percy Tau.

Foster completed his move from Belgian side KVC Westerlo to Turf Moor on Wednesday.

With his four-and-a-half-year deal he became Burnley's third signing of the January transfer window.

"From the moment I heard that there was interest from Burnley, my heart and my head were set on the club," said Foster after completing his move. "I'm so happy to be here now. It's a dream for me."

With the Bafana Bafana star having played in France, Portugal and Belgium since 2019 as well as the flexibility provided by Brexit, he qualifies for an automatic visa to play in the Premier League.

He could make his debut on Saturday away at Ipswich Town.

Pictured above: Lyle Foster

Image source: Burnley FC