Southern Africa: 85 Malawians Die Every Month in South Africa Due to Human Trafficking

27 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Government says it is disturbed with reports that 85 Malawians die every month in South Africa at the hands of human traffickers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson John Kabaghe says the Ministry however is unable to properly document these cases as most of these migrants are "irregular" who are not able to report to the country's foreign missions when ever they are faced with life threatening conditions.

He said the government is intensifying efforts to coordinate with other SADC member states in order to trace all irregular migrants, while appealing for collaboration among all stakeholders locally to reverse the trend.

Meanwhile, Executive Director for Global Hope Mobilisation, Caleb Thole whose grouping made the stunning revelation recently, said there is a need for the country's foreign missions to be having staff who are well trained in countering human trafficking.

