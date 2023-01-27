Zimbabwe: Pokugara Residential Estate Phase Two Gets Compliance Certificate

West Property has announced that phase two of the Pokugara Residential Estate development incorporating low density residential stands has been granted a compliance certificate by the Harare City Council allowing owners in the preeminent lifestyle estate to commence construction of their upmarket luxury villas.

West Property satisfied council requirements through the installation of infrastructure services to include roads and storm water drainage, separate water and wastewater connections.

The certificate was issued by council on 15 December last year.

"I hereby certify that the conditions relating to installation of separate water and sewer connections have been satisfactorily complied with on the mentioned stands. Construction of roads and storm water drainage including installation of entrance culvert has been completed for the stands 40003 to 0012, 40013 to 40042 and 40043 Harare Township," reads the signed letter from council.

Pokugara Residential estate that falls under the Millennium Park has a total of 151 properties that include villas, townhouses and cluster homes.

The estate is styled along the live, work, play and shop model that brings together sports facilities, a shopping mall, swimming pools and tennis courts. The developer has undertaken to reengineer a dead wetland- on the land and bring back aqua life and birds that used to decorate the scenery.

Company CEO Mr Kenneth had this to say: "We are committed as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility to develop and bring to life in partnership with EMA the wetland core so that we can re-engineer an ecopark of natural flora and fauna," he said.

"We have dubbed our development "Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe" because of the high end structures we are building. We are building safe gated community neighbourhoods where people can live, work, play and shop in as well as amenities that include sports facilities for tennis, swimming, running, and walking tracks, braai areas, crèche, church, co working spaces, shopping malls, internet connectivity and green energy in the form of solar energy and above all a royal experience to live in style," said Mr Sharpe.

The development is one of the few that accommodates the needs of people with disability.