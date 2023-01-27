Zimbabwe: Golden Handshake for Ex-Chinhoyi Housing Director - Awarded Land Cruiser Amid Freeze to Buy Cars for Serving Bosses

CHINHOYI Municipality has resolved to buy a top-of-the-range vehicle for former housing and community services director, Timothy Maregere to avoid a messy legal battle over his terminal benefits.

The ex-director took early retirement in 2020 to take up a top post in the Ministry of Local Government as provincial secretary, before his recent elevation to permanent secretary for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

Faced with the spectre of litigation by the now top bureaucrat, council capitulated to wise legal counsel and has begun processes to purchase a Land Cruiser ranging over US$75 000, which was part of Maregere's exit package.

Chinhoyi Mayor, Garikai Dendera confirmed the tendering process for Maregere's off-roader had started.

"Chinhoyi Municipality is owing Maregere his vehicle benefit and, therefore, we moved quickly to ensure he gets it to avoid being dragged to court," Dendera told NewZimbabwe.com.

"The car was part of his conditions of service as stipulated in the contract with the local authority. This is mandatory that we avail the benefit lest we entangle ourselves with yet another lawsuit."

Now infamous for perennially losing court fights, cash-strapped Chinhoyi Municipality is implementing the resolution ahead of head-hunting for a substantive housing director.

Currently, town planner Hilda Kabangure is curiously acting housing and community services director.

Last June, Chinhoyi councillors blocked plans to splurge over US$425 000 on sleek vehicles for its six heads of departments at a time it was battling cash-flow challenges.

The vehicle tender was subsequently cancelled, with councillors arguing priority should be on efficient service delivery.

Pointedly, the moratorium on acquiring cars for top bosses has put additional pressure on council, which is also grappling to work out an exit package for soon-to-be-retired chamber secretary, Abel Gotora, who has not been reporting for duty lately due to ill-health.

Gotora, reportedly due for retirement the first quarter of 2023, is also expected to leave council with an expensive vehicle.

The town clerk, chamber secretary, directors of finance, housing, health and engineer are entitled to personal issue vehicles, among other perks.