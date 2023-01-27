Zimbabwe: Zacc Pounds On IDC

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating high level corruption and nepotism at Industrial Development Corporation after whistleblower sent a damning dossier to the antigraft body.

The leaked dossier accuses IDC chairperson Winston Makamure and acting general manager Edward Tome of gross mismanagement, nepotism and employing their mistresses among other things.

"We have received the complaints and investigations are under way. I can not comment much on the issue because it will jeopardize investigations," a ZACC official said.

According to the dossier, Makamure who is related to minister of trade and commerce Sekai Nzenza recruited his mistress Kudzai Marime to be the project officer.

"They used to work together at NetOne. Marime used to work in the core centre at NetOne but was appointed projects manager without the relevant qualifications. They even travelled together to Nyanga for a strategic meeting," reads the dossier.

Makamure is alleged to have also authorized the recruitment of one Varaidzo Charangira who is related to Tome.

The chairperson is also said to have authorized the hiring of Gillian Mucheche who has a child together with Tome. Gillian joined the business unit of the parastatal.

Makamure also allegedly bought two high-end cars without cabinet approval.

"Makamure authorized and facilitated the purchase of two vehicles, a Ford Raptor and a Toyota Fortuna Prado. Ford Raptor is always with his wife at the farm while the Prado is parked at Willovale Mazda Motor Industries," reads the dossier.

"He is pushing to be an executive chairman through minister Nzenza so that he can sweep his shenanigans under the carpet. He is also pushing for the recruitment of a finance director and has already interviewed a lady he was working with at NetOne. They want to frustrate the finance manager who has been blocking unnecessary expenditure."

The acting general manager Tome is also accused of purchasing cars for his personal use.

Efforts to get a comment from Tome were fruitless as his phone was not getting through.