Zimbabwe: Serial Rapist in Court, Accused of Raping 8 Juveniles, Robbery

A suspected serial rapist from Rugare suburb in Harare, who molested eight girls from Glenview and Churu Farm, appeared in court Thursday facing eight counts of rape and robbery.

Chrispen Bonda (35) from Rugare appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and was remanded in custody to February 9.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

Court heard in committing the alleged offences, Bonda would use the same modus operandi and targeted minor girls between 8 and 16.

Bonda started committing the offences in February last year before the net closed on him over the weekend.

Court heard a sad narration of events on how he preyed on the defenseless little ones.

In one incident, the suspected rapist lifted a 10-year-old from her bed while she was asleep and carried her out of the house.

The little girl only woke up when Bonda was already abusing her with a knife held in his hand while threatening her not to scream.

Court heard the helpless girl was only set free by the molester when her mother started calling for her.

She was raped outside their neighbour's unfinished house.

The family then established that Bonda had also stolen a gas tank, ZW$2000 and three cellphones.

Court heard he also raped another minor in the presence of her family members after ordering them to cover their heads with blankets threatening to stab the victim if they moved an inch.

On February 2 last year Bonda raped a 13-year old girl who he found sharing bed with her brother aged five.

Bonda allegedly took away the blankets the teen was using, waking her up in the process.

Court heard he held a knife to her ear ordering her not to scream before he force-marched the girl out of her bedroom.

The suspect allegedly took the minor to a nearby unfinished house where he raped her once without protection before he force-marched her back to her room.

Bonda also stole property including gas tanks and mobile phones from the family.

On December 20 raped another 14-year old who she force marched to the same unfinished house before raping her and stealing underwear.

It is alleged that on December 28 and at around 2300, he attacked a 15-year old girl using the same operandi.

The victim woke up after she was flashed with a torch on her face.

Bonda threatened to stab her with a knife if she failed to comply with his orders. After raping her he fled from the scene. It is alleged the complainant's parents woke up and also found several property that include phones and clothes stolen.

On December 29 at around 2am the accused attacked a 11-year old girl using the same modus operandi and stole a plasma television set and phones valued at US$189 and nothing was recovered.

On December 31, at around 1am he sexually attacked another 11-year old girl using the same style before stealing a two plate gas stove. The complainant's parents were awakened by the noise of a pot that fell on the floor.

On November 15 he sexually attacked a 16 year old girl at around 1am.

Court heard on January 19 this year at around 2300hours, Bonda sexually attacked a 13 year-old girl who she force marched to Churu Farm Primary School Orchard where he raped her once without protection.

All the matters were instantly reported before the victims received medical attention.

Their medical affidavits will be produced as evidence in court.