Zimbabwe: Vast Resources Pursues Historic 129,400 Diamond Carats Trapped in Zimbabwe

27 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

London based mining and resource development company, Vast Resources says it is pursuing 129 400 diamond carats trapped in Zimbabwe amid a lucrative share jump this week.

The historic parcel has been in custody of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) since 2010.

Vast Resources said the release of the historic parcel of 129,400 carats of rough diamonds will now be finalised in the High Court of Zimbabwe.

"The intention of the parties was, as part of the settlement process, to agree a transparent legal framework to progress the release of the Historic Parcel held.

"The company announced that the court case deliberating on the package of 129 400 diamond carats which have been in the custody of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) since 2010 has reached the final stage," said the company in a statement.

In line with this, Vast Resources began formal legal action in the High Court of Zimbabwe in December 2022.

The company said the board has been advised by its legal Counsel and is encouraged that material progress on the outcome of this legal action which can be made during the course of January 2023 and it will provide further updates to the market regarding the status of this process.

"The company recognises that there is no certainty of settlement until the court matter is finalised," Vast Resources said.

"Also, the final quality assortment of the parcel will be determined when the stones are in the Company's possession and can be independently cleaned and valued," said the company.

Vast Resources added that once the matter is finalised it will refocus its attention back to other opportunities in Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.