Tanzania: Ministry Calls On Better Use of Culture, Arts Fund

26 January 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nancy Mawole

THE Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports has instructed the cultural officials in the country to ensure that artists benefit from the culture and arts fund at regional and council levels.

The Culture, Arts, and Sports Deputy Minister Pauline Gekul gave the instructions to the cultural officials yesterday in Dodoma.

While giving the instructions, the Deputy Minister asked the officers to perform their duties so as to develop culture and art in the country.

Moreover, she emphasised the officials to provide education about arts and cultural funds and how artists can process the loans by following the procedures.

"Everyone should recognise the cultural and artistic activities that take place in their area, and provide education so that artists can follow the procedure on borrowing as well as returning the loans," she said.

Gekul has emphasised that officials control moral ethics. She also urged them to take good control of the importance of the National Anthem in schools.

Additionally, she asked the officials to follow the procedures and guidelines on how to collect the government's content.

Additionally, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports Saidi Yakubu said that the session was attended by 119 officers.

He said during the session, among other things, the meeting discussed means that will help to improve the performance of the officers after receiving a seminar on new guidelines, rules, and various procedures that have been revived for the benefit of the sectors.

The Arts Council (BASATA)Executive Secretary Kedmon Mapana said the two-day meeting hopes to issue resolutions aimed at solving the challenge of loss in the ministry's revenue as well as better control of the management of culture and art at the regional and council levels.

