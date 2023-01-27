Tanzania: Kilaini Urges Youth to Exploit Agriculture Opportunities

AUXILIARY Bishop Methodius Kilaini, the Apostolic Administrator for Bukoba Catholic Diocese, has encouraged youths in the country to fully exploit available opportunities in the agriculture sector through employing themselves.

He said that the government, under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has created conducive environment that allows youths to create employment through the agriculture sector.

"Youths should avoid using government as a scapegoat for lack of employment, instead, they should be creative and exploit available opportunities in the agriculture sector to get employment," he said.

He made the call on Wednesday during a Holy Mass held at the Mater Misericordiae Cathedral in Bukoba Municipal Council where eleven Deacons made their vows.

He listed the Deacons with their parishes in brackets as Frt Africanus Bigirwamungu (Kyebitembe), Frt Arsenius Muchunguzi (Bukoba), Frt Avitus Mulokozi (Itahwa), Frt Francis Karugaba (Rubya) and Frt Fridolinus Muchunguzi (Mubunda).

Others are Frt Florian Rutashubanyuma (Kashambya), Frt Francis Kaihuzi (Rubya), Frt Innocent Mwemezi (Bukoba), Frt Revocatus Mutashobya (Kishogo), Frt Robert Rwehikiza (Rutabo) and Frt Salvius Kagugu (Ichwandimi).

"Youths have to make better use of the opportunities being created by the government to boost their economic status," he said.

He commended the Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Albert Chalamila for his efforts to transform the region's economy in various sectors including tourism, fisheries, infrastructure and agriculture.