Tanzania: Body of Tanzanian Killed in Ukraine Returns Home

27 January 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By BBC

The body of a Tanzanian national who was killed in Ukraine fighting with Russian forces returned to his home country on Friday.

Nemes Tarimo, 37, died three months ago after agreeing to sign up with the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

His body was received by his family at the main airport in Dar es Salaam with burial scheduled for Saturday in his home village in the southern highlands of country.

Mr Tarimo had been in Moscow as a business informatics master's student at the Russian Technological University. But he was then imprisoned some time after January 2021 for what were described as drugs-related offences.

Last year, he was enticed with a deal: sign up with the Russian mercenary group Wagner and be pardoned or stay in prison.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.