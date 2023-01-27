Namibia: Shangula Is Insulting the Nation - SPYL's Nekongo

27 January 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo has said health minister Kalumbi Shangula is insulting the nation by claiming it would be costly to cancel the controversial health tender awarded to a company owned by businessman Shapwa Kanyama.

An uproar ensued after The Namibian revealed the health ministry has awarded a multi-million-dollar tender for medical supplies, including condoms worth N$111 million.

The tender, which has been awarded to Shapwa's company Amnics Trading, is said to be part of a N$2,8-billion batch of tenders awarded by the Central Procurement Board of Namibia.

"Who said the tender cannot be cancelled? The tender can be cancelled. That's an insult to the Namibian people. We, as the youth league, care more about the party.

"If they want to leave the party or they want us to lose members, we will not allow that. If they want to kill us this time around, we will not allow that nonsense," Nekongo said on Wednesday.

