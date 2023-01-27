Kenya: City Hall to Dispose 292 Unclaimed Bodies Next Week

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has announced that it will be disposing of 292 unclaimed bodies on Friday next week if not collected.

The County's health services department through a public notice issued on Jan 27, 2023 those interested in pickling bodies of their loved ones have a week to do so.

In terms of distribution, City Mortuary has 214 bodies, Mama Lucy funeral home 28 bodies and Mbagathi hospital funeral home 50 bodies.

"Pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242. Interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the bodies within 7 days, failure to which the Nairobi City County will seek authority for disposal," reads the notice.