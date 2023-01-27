Kenya: City Hall to Dispose 292 Unclaimed Bodies Next Week

27 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has announced that it will be disposing of 292 unclaimed bodies on Friday next week if not collected.

The County's health services department through a public notice issued on Jan 27, 2023 those interested in pickling bodies of their loved ones have a week to do so.

In terms of distribution, City Mortuary has 214 bodies, Mama Lucy funeral home 28 bodies and Mbagathi hospital funeral home 50 bodies.

"Pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242. Interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the bodies within 7 days, failure to which the Nairobi City County will seek authority for disposal," reads the notice.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.