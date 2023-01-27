Namibia's Most Decorated Player Now Fitness Guru

HAVING built himself a reputation as Namibia's most decorated footballer with a record seven Namibian Premier League titles, Rudi Louw took Namibian football by storm during the height of his career.

Coming from a football playing family which included his father, Carpio Kavendji, and his grandfather, Albert Louw, who, together with his younger brother Hannes, were rated among the country's best midfielders of their generation, Louw was destined for the top.

Born and bred in Windhoek, the stocky midfielder was a slow developer who never really played football at primary school and only found his footing in high school.

"I never played for my primary school team, unlike most of my peers who went on to become exceptional footballers. I also did not participate in any other sport. It was always just football for me, since I grew up in a football family," Louw says.

He says he has the late former Black Africa and Brave Warriors ball-juggler Lucky 'Bazooka' Richter to thank "for reviving my football nerves", because Richter took him to his Khomasdal Football Academy in the late 1990s.

The foundations laid seemingly helped developing the hidden football talent of the midfield general, who went on to represent at all junior levels, starting from the under-17s to the under-23s, before he went on to win 13 caps with the senior national team.

Louw kick-started his football career with Ramblers with whom he won promotion to the premier league as captain of a star-studded side.

"After a season with Ramblers in the Namibian Premier League, I was approached by Zimbabwean coach Shepherd Murabe to join ambitious Blue Waters at the coast. That also turned out to be the beginning of my league-winning sequence.

"I won my first league title with Blue Waters in 2004 before I received an offer from Civics to join after a season and a half at Walvis Bay. The move resulted in three consecutive league titles with the Bethlehem Boys between 2005 and 2007," he says.

Louw, who says there was no pressure from his dad to play for Black Africa, went on to win two league titles with African Stars before he finally joined the Lively Lions to complete his seven championship medals.

The retired star describes himself as a hard-working person who is always focused on what he wants to achieve in life.

"I thank God, and it took a lot of discipline and determination on my part that I never derailed from my goals of becoming a successful footballer and businessman after my playing days. I am proud that I carried my family name with distinction.

"I never indulged in silly things like drinking alcohol or doing drugs.

"I attended my training sessions punctually and I made sure I became influential in all the teams I played, and a coach's dream with my positive attitude," he says.

Louw's success was not only limited to league titles as he also won the Christmas Cup with Blue Waters, and the FNB Charity Cup with Civics, while he enjoyed an NFA Cup success with Stars.

Louw describes himself as a complete player, because he was comfortable playing at any given position his coaches wanted him to play.

The retired star, who made his debut for Namibia against Zambia during the Cosafa Cup Tournament, during a match which also saw him missing a penalty during the shoot-out, also attracted interest from neighbouring South Africa.

"It may only have been in the first divisions of South Africa, but those leagues are professional and very competitive. I was first on the books of Vodacom League outfit Ikapa Sporting in Cape Town before I later joined FC AK in the Mvela League, under coach Ali Akhan," he says.

Louw says he doesn't regret that he never played professional football in South Africa or anywhere in Europe, adding that the achievements he made in the domestic league absolutely fulfilled his football ambitions of winning multiple league medals.

WORK, FAMILY

Louw, who is currently engaged, has five children.

The former midfield kingpin is self-employed and owns a company called Rudi Louw's Bootcamp.

"Right now I am just counting my blessings, because through my hard work and dedication I am now the proud owner of my own fitness company. I am a fitness trainer and very focused on what I am doing at the moment.

"I am a very devoted trainer," he says.

Louw thanks God that he has never had to consider closing his business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was recently approached by Tigers chairman and director of football Nelson 'Dicky' Akwenye to help boost players' fitness levels.

Louw, who has set his long-term sights on getting involved as a fitness coach of the senior national team, says he is very happy to be back into club football, albeit as a fitness coach, six years after hanging up his boots.

He has the following advice for young footballers: "Just know that anything in this world is possible and achievable if you continue to believe in yourself and in your abilities as a footballer.

"See yourself playing for Barcelona, Black Africa or Tigers. You can do it if you stay disciplined, focused and motivated."