Seychelles: African Governance - Seychelles Ranks 2nd On Mo Ibrahim Index

Seychelles has been ranked second in the Overall Governance category of the newly released Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance for 2022.

The island nation in the western Indian Ocean scored 73.4 out of a possible 100 points in the category and came behind Mauritius with 74.9 out of 100. At the other end of the ranking, in last place, are Eritrea and South Sudan.

Seychelles scored the highest marks in the Human Development category with 78.0 points and the lowest in the Foundations for Economic Opportunity category with 61.8.

According to the index, over the last decade (2012-2021) the progress for governance is at risk and the overall governance in Africa has flatlined since 2019.

"Improvements in human development and economic foundations are undermined by an increasingly perilous security situation and widespread democratic backsliding - as the continent struggles to manage the combined impacts of global, non-African-born challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis," stated the Mo Ibrahim Index report.

It added that all these pre-existing challenges are being compounded by the effects of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started on 24 February, 2022.

"With 2023 being the halfway point to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the first 10-year milestone of Agenda 2063, action is urgently needed to address democratic backsliding and growing insecurity to avoid reversing several years of governance progress," the report warned.

The report advised that "governments must focus on promoting strong institutions and good leadership, for this will be critical to not only navigate these crises but the challenges that lie ahead. [...]. Now is the time to strengthen our commitment to good governance. Failure to do so and we may lose -much of what we have fought so hard to achieve."

Nevertheless, the report conceded that there has been an improvement in governance in from 2012 to 2021 with an increase of 1.1 points.

The category that the continent has noted the most progress in is Human Development with 51.5 out of 100, which is a 3.5 percent improvement. Progress is also noted in the Foundations for Economic Opportunity category with 48.3 out of 100 - an improvement of 3 percent.

The Mo Ibrahim Index is the most comprehensive assessment of governance performance in 54 African countries incorporating an expanded governance scope, including environment and equality; strengthened indicators, and a section fully dedicated to Africa's Citizens' Voices.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation was established in 2006 with a focus on the critical importance of political leadership and public governance in Africa. By providing tools to support progress in leadership and governance, the foundation aims to promote meaningful change on the continent.