Zimbabwe: Police Nab Notorious Chinhoyi Robbers, Rapists

27 January 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

POLICE in Chinhoyi have arrested a six-member gang that has been terrorising the town and surrounding areas.

The machete-wielding gang which was arrested this week is expected in court today.

The group is accused of robbery, rape, and unlawful entry.

Police reports show that Dennis China, Lloyd Makiwa, Maxwell Aaron Sikanyika Adams (Makas), Maxwell Karoterote, Prince Dube and another one only identified as Tinashe, are also linked to a robbery case which occurred in Kadoma.

They are also accused of attempting to break into one of the shops at Portlet Business Centre along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu highway but were disturbed by a security guard manning the shop.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.