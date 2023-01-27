Africa: Cosafa Teams Await Draw for Continental Under-17 Finals

South Africa and Zambia will learn their opponents at the finals of the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Algeria 2023 when the draw is concluded for the pool stage on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will conduct the draw in Algiers from 11h00 GMT. The competitions runs from Apr. 29-May 19.

The COSAFA duo booked their spot after making the final of the regional qualification tournament held in Lilongwe as part of the Region 5 Games in December. Zambia ran out narrow 1-0 winners.

Aside from hosts Algeria, the other nations slated to be in the draw are Morocco, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan, Cameroon and Congo.

No COSAFA side has yet lifted the continental Under-17 crown, with South Africa coming closest when they finished second in 2015. Angola were also third in 2019.

The top four sides in the competition will qualify for the 2023 Under-17 World Cup which will be staged in Peru from Nov. 10-Dec. 2.