Tunisia: TotalEnergies Group to Install EV Charging Points in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The TotalEnergies group is seeking to install electric vehicle charging points (EV charging points) in most of its service stations nationwide, as part of its strategy to develop its investments in Tunisia, said TotalEnergies Senior Vice President for Africa Jean-Philippe Torres.

TotalEnergies currently counts 18 service stations equipped with EV charging points and 56 stations equipped with solar panels, he recalled during his Thursday's meeting with Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Neila Gounji.

The group will continue to develop its projects in Tunisia and investment in clean and environmentally friendly energies, notably through the development of electric mobility infrastructures, he added.