South Africa: Bafana Star Booted for Being 'Overweight and Late'

Bafana Bafana star Ayanda Patosi has got himself offloaded by Persian Gulf Pro League side Foolad for misconduct.

The Iranian club's chief executive officer, Saeed Azari, heavily criticised the winger for pitching up to training overweight and reporting late for pre-season camp.

It wasn't the first time. In 2020 Azari described the player as a "sumo wrestler".

The Cape Town-born player was demoted to train alone pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings since he had broken the team's rules before.

The two parties have now mutually agreed to part ways. The 30-year-old could immediately find a new home as there are suitors vying for the talented but wayward South African.

Mes Kerman and Gol Gohar, who both also campaign in the Gulf Pro league, are believed to be eyeing Patosi.

The left-footed attacking midfielder joined Foolad in 2019 following a stellar season with Cape Town City.

Before switching to Iran he had a brief stint with Baniyos in Abu Dhabi. He made his name in Belgium, turning out for Lokeren in the top-flight division. He has also earned 12 caps for Bafana Bafana.

At Foolad he made 82 appearances in all competitions and scored 18 goals. He wrote tributes to the club, the coaches, his teammates and his supporters on Instagram:

"Thank you to Foolad FC. It's been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club for four years. Thank you to all the players that I have shared the football pitch with through difficult and wonderful times," he said.

"To all fans and supporters, it means a lot to me and I will only remember the good times we had together. I wish you a wonderful season."