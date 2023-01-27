Kenya: 'Nervous' Walter Keen to Enjoy Kenya Ladies Open Despite Inexperience

Nairobi — The latest Kenyan entrant at next week's Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Jacqueline Walter, says her main focus will be to enjoy her first major competition although she feels jittery.

The Vipingo Ridge-based golfer was earlier in the week included in the list of competitors in this prestigious DP Tour leg, which tees off on Wednesday next week at the Par-72 PGA Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County.

"Playing at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a dream come true. I am pretty nervous but also extremely proud and happy to have reached my target which was to get my handicap low enough to qualify and get invited to play in this prestigious tournament," Walter said.

Admitting that she is a novice compared to the other 95 competitors, Walter revealed she has been working hard on her short game and psychological fortitude.

"I would of course love to make the cut, but I have limited experience in tournament golf, so the main priority will be to do my best and try to make playing with these fabulous women golfers on tour an enjoyable experience," she said.

Walter added: "My preparations are really a continuation of my normal practice routine, but I am focusing a lot on my short game, my physical and mental strength, and working on strategies to give my best performance."

Action tees off on Wednesday with a Pro-Am tournament, before the field of 96 takes on the course over four rounds to crown the winner on Sunday.

German Esther Henseleit is the defending champion and will be seeking a hattrick of titles, having won the previous two editions.

Spectators can purchase tickets to the four-day tournament through the online platform www.ticketsasa.com which are retailing for KES 500 per day.