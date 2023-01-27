Namibia: Nedbank Cycling Championships This Weekend

27 January 2023
New Era (Windhoek)

The Nedbank National Road and Time Trial and Cycling Championships are set to take place this weekend in the capital, featuring elite athletes competing for national titles in the time trial and road race categories.

The activities will kick off today and end on Sunday. The event, organised in partnership with the Namibian Cycling Federation, is an important step towards international and regional competitions, as it qualifies Namibian riders to compete at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Championships and the African Continental Championships.

The Namibian Nationals will include categories for Elite and U/23 men to complete a distance of 40km, and Elite and U/23 women, cycling a total distance of 30km.

Additional categories include Junior men and women, Sub Vet men and women, Vet men and women, Master men and women, Grand Master men and women, U/16 boys and girls, U/14 boys, and more, who will cycle a total distance of 20km.

The youngest categories, including U/14 girls, U/12 boys, U/12 girls, U/10 boys and U/10 girls, will cycle a distance of 10km.

To date, a total of four Namibian cyclists have competed at the UCI World Championships, participating in the road race and time trial disciplines. They are Dan Craven, who competed in the road race in 2011 and 2013, and in the time trial in 2014, 2015 and 2017; Adriaan Louw, who contended in the road race in 2015; Rohan du Plooy, who competed in the road race in 2016 and 2017, and in the time trial in 2017; and Johann Rabie, who competed in the time trial in 2018 and 2019.

The prize-giving ceremony for both the National Time Trials and the Road Race will take place on Sunday from 14h00 at the Nedbank Campus.

Dirkus Coetzee is the defending road race champion, while Vera Looser was the winner of the women's category last year. Jean-Paul Burger was the winner of last year's time trail, and Looser holds the women's time trail title.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.