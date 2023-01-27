Southern Africa: Air Zimbabwe to Expand Domestic Routes

Air Zimbabwe is promoting more domestic routes, as the airline seeks to expand its operations.

This is according to the airline's spokesperson, Firstme Vitori.

The airline is expected to take delivery of a second Embraer (ERJ145) soon, in line with its six-year strategic turnaround plan (STP).

Votori noted that key to this strategy is the procurement and deployment of appropriate equipment for the current and planned route network, as well as a fleet commonality for the containment of maintenance and operational costs.

The airline currently uses a Boeing 737-200 and ERJ145 on its domestic and regional routes. Vitori said when travel restrictions eased last year, the Zimbabwe government - as a result of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout - saw a significant increase in load factors to an average of around 55%, combining the B737 with ERJ145 aircraft. 'The deluge of corporate, and social conferences and events in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls saw us operating a lot of commercial charter flights with both aircraft. During the peak season, we also added frequencies to our domestic routes up to two flights a day,' Vitori said.

Regionally, she said, the airline services Johannesburg, South Africa, with flights every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday - and to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, flights are available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

'Passengers in this sector are mostly business traders, and they enjoy a free baggage allowance of up to 60kg,' she said.

The airline is also working on route expansion in a two-pronged approach, which includes increasing frequencies on the current route network for both domestic and regional destinations, she added.