Kenya: President Ruto Calls Out Kenya Power for Disconnecting Power in City Estates Over Non-Payment

Nairobi — President William Ruto has called out the Kenya Power Company over numerous reports that some city estates have been disconnected from power over non-payment.

Speaking at Shauri Moyo during the launch of affordable housing in units on Friday, the President instead advised Kenya Power to first engage with the residents so as to find an amicable solution on how they can settle their electricity bills.

The President was responding to reports that a whole estate in Nairobi's Blue Estate, Kamukunji constituency has been in darkness for several months, after their power was disconnected.

"I have been informed that several parts of Nairobi have been disconnected from power. I have since directed Kenya Power to sit down with the Nairobi county government to resolve that issue, have the power restored and agree on how the residents will settle that bill ," said the President.

The Head of State also asked Kenya Power not to penalize or disconnect those found to have illegal power connections but instead install a meter and start charging them.

"If a citizen is already connected to electricity by whatever means go and meter the power they are consuming and charged it, so that when they dont pay you can now disconnect the power when they have a meter in the house," he stated.