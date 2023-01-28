Malawi Debt Hits K7.3 Trillion

28 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Centre for Social Concern (CfSC) has described as worrisome the K7.3 trillion debt Malawi has accumulated as poverty levels are also increasing drastically.

Father James Ngahy CfSC Executive Director has told a press conference in Lilongwe that Malawi's debt has reached K7.3 trillion as of September 2022 with government borrowing over K700 billion in just a period of nine months.

Ngahy said it is more worrisome that poverty levels for Malawians have also increased with people failing to meet their daily needs.

"When Tonse Alliance was taking over government in June 2020, the debt levels were around K4.8 trillion and we are expecting that debt levels will go beyond 8 trillion in June this year.

"This means that the Tonse Alliance is borrowing K1 trillion every year and when you compare to the debt that we have accumulated as a country since 2006 this is the highest debt than before," said Barnard Mphepo, CfSC Programs Officer

CfSC has therefore recommended that the country should avoid unnecessary borrowing, walk the talk on austerity measures that should also apply to everyone including top government officials.

Further, CfSC has recommended that government should reduce Presidential and ministerial trips.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.