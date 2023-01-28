Angola: Russia Wants to Maintain Partnership With Angola in Space Sector

Luanda — Russia's ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov Friday reiterated his country's availability to maintain partnership with Angola in the space sector, having ensured support for the programme after successfully completing the Angosat-2 project.

According to the diplomat, who was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the Satellite Mission and Control Centre, after the delivery of Angosat-2, other opportunities will open up between the two countries in the field of the ground-based communication system.

He said that Angola has a satellite with varied capacity, which can be used, not only for telecommunications, but also to resolve different tasks, both for the country and for the entire continent.

"We fulfilled that contract and delivered the satellite to the Angolan side. And to open up all the technical possibilities for satellites, we have to install more ground-based components," he said.

As for the cooperation, he highlighted the benefits to the fields of telecommunications, development of industry, the creation of more economic and social programmes and jobs for young people, and reiterated the availability of 300 scholarships for Angolans.

According to Vladimir Tararov, there are already other partners that have shown interest in taking advantage of the capabilities of the Angosat-2 satellite to expand scientific cooperation with Angola.

As part of the inauguration of the Satellite Mission and Control Centre, the Russian Embassy awarded diplomas and medals to senior Angolan officials who contributed to the success of the Angosat-2 project.

The recognition went to the minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media Mário Oliveira, and the governors of the provinces of Luanda and Uige, respectively, Manuel Homem and José da Rocha ( the former ministers of the sector).

Also received award officials from the Management Office of the National Space Programme (GGPEN).

Whereas, the United States Ambassador, Tulinabo Mushingi, said that the satellites should help solve the communities' programmes in several areas, such as drought.

Tulinabo Mushingi, who was speaking on behalf of American people, said that the move represents a small step for Angola and big step for the humanity.

He said Angosat-2 represents a lot, stressing that the data to be transmitted from different satellites can help in different fields and solve problems of communities.

He said everyone can use the exact same technology as anyone else, stressing that the technology is democratic. If the President Biden is using the internet today, it is the same internet the President Vlatimir Putin is using and you are making use of the same too.