Ethiopia: Nordic Countries Keen On Strengthening Economic, Development Cooperation With Ethiopia - Ambassador Mehreteab

28 January 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Nordic countries show desire to further reinforce their economic and development cooperation with Ethiopia, Ethiopian Ambassador to the Nordic countries, Mehreteab Mulugeta said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, ambassador Mehreteab said the Nordic countries have been cooperating on development projects in their bilateral relationship with Ethiopia for a long time.

In the field of economic diplomacy, their relations with Ethiopia are growing from time to time, he elaborated.

Following the peace agreement, the Nordic countries have shown desires to strengthen their cooperation in many ways, the ambassador said

Moreover, the ambassador stated that the countries are keen on continuing and strengthening their economic and development cooperation to the country.

The ambassador noted the countries appreciated the government's commitment to solving the problem in the northern Ethiopia through peaceful dialogue, where they are showing desires to provide support for the success of the peace agreement.

The countries also show interest to support the government's efforts, especially in the reconstruction activities.

Nordic countries including Norway are traditional known for providing support to education, environmental protection, sustainable development spheres and other development activities in Ethiopia.

