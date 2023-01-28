Egypt: Cabinet - Standard & Poor's Maintains Egypt's Credit Rating

28 January 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Standard and Poor's (S&P) has maintained Egypt's credit ratings, said the Cabinet's Media Center.

The S&P's decision reflects the international institutions' confidence in the Egyptian economy and its resilience in dealing with the various global shocks, added the media center in an infographic report, which shed light on the S&P's decision.

The decision also shows that Egypt managed to deal with international conditions with balanced and integrated ways to ensure the stability of domestic economic conditions, it further said.

The S&P's maintained Egypt's credit rating at "B", with a stable outlook in January 2023, the center said, adding that this decision reflected the continued commitment of Egypt to abide by its financial obligations.

The rating agency also expected a great rebound in the Egyptian tourism during 2023, especially after Egypt hosted the COP27 Climate Conference, as well as in the light of the expected inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum during this year, it added.

The energy and construction sectors are expected to be the main growth drivers along with the sectors of IT, communications, wholesale and retail trade, agriculture and health, the center quoted the S&P's report as saying.

The report, meanwhile, said that "Decent Life" program will play a crucial role in enhancing the quality of infrastructure.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.