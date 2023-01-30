Madagascar/Mozambique: Conde Admits Madagascar Superiority After CHAN Defeat

Mozambique coach Francisco Conde Junior has admitted his side was second best to Madagascar in the quarter-final of the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations championship (CHAN).

The Mambas suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Barea in Constantine on Saturday, ending their impressive run in the seventh edition of the tournament reserved for players affiliated to clubs in their country of origin.

Conde, who led Mozambique to their first ever CHAN quarter-final, says his team was not efficient enough against tournament debutants Madagascar.

"Madagascar have very good finishers. We had to adapt to the temperatures and other factors. We had several little problems. We tried to adapt but didn't get it right. They were very efficient," Conde said.

"Our strategy in the first-half was to pressure the opponent. Unfortunately, we were not effective against a very rapid and mobile Madagascar team. We tried to find a way through their defense but didn't succeed. They were difficult to breakdown.

"In the second half we left only one player in the midfield in other to be more effective in attack and equalize that exposed us. Madagascar was better than us this evening. A very aggressive team especially in the final third."

Conde explained his approach to the game which didn't work as planned.

"We were too anxious in our game but they were very rapid especially in counterattacks and this completely distabilised our team."

57-year-old Conde is the first to lead Mozambique to this stage of the competition and says he is very satisfied with the results and his players.

"It's about the whole team. We came here to participate and give a good account of ourselves. We have observed our players and put them on the same page.

"For us it ends today, but this is football and this is how it is. I will go back to my country as a happy man. I pay tribute to Algeria for it's organization and hospitality. Thank you to Algeria and all the other national teams. I wish we will do better next time."

The last time Mozambique featured at the TotalEnergies African Nations championship, was in 2014 in South Africa, where they were knocked out at the group stage.