Sudan: Movement of Aid Organisations To and From South Kordofan Restricted Due to Insecurity

Kadugli - January 27, 2023 — The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid in South Kordofan, Rawya Kamal Abdelkarim, banned the movement and traffic of aid organisations to and from South Kordofan yesterday until further notice after several violent incidents.

The decision follows the declaration of the State of Emergency, now active in the state for one month, in order to preserve the security and safety of the organisations' staff.

Acting Governor of South Kordofan Mousa Jabor Mahmoud declared a State of Emergency in the entire state for a month after four people were killed earlier this week.

Despite the restriction of movement, Abdelkarim called for the continuation of existing activities by organisations within the towns and for the continued delivery of emergency services.

The decision further excludes United Nations air traffic to and from Kadugli, she explained.

Road closure after conflict

Yesterday morning, traffic movement returned to the Delling-Kadugli road.

The road between Delling and Kadugli in South Kordofan was closed for three days, after a conflict between the El Ghulfan and Dar Naila tribes following cattle rustling in which a young man from Dar Naila was killed.

In response to his death, Dar Naila tribesmen seized a number of young men from the El Ghulfan and their motorcycles. They were released on Wednesday, a source from the governor's press office reported.

The release happened after two-days-long joint efforts led by Acting Governor Mahmoud in coordination with the South Kordofan Security Committee, notables, and native administration leaders of the El Ghulfan and the El Hawazma Dar Naila, with the assistance of the Delling and Habila security committees.