Rwanda Changes Tack On Fall Armyworms Response

Rwanda is considering using biological control agents (parasitoids) that are insect-predators, to effectively contain the Fall Armyworms that are ravaging maize crops across the country.

Fall Armyworm is an insect pest that feeds on more than 80 crop species, causing damage to cereals such as maize, rice, sorghum, legumes among others.

Fall armyworm was first detected in Central and Western Africa in early 2016 according to the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe).

In Rwanda, Fall Armyworm was suspected to be present in February 2017 in the Mushishito wetland in Nyamagabe District, and was confirmed the following month by the Ministry of Agriculture.

By the end of April 2017, the outbreak had been reported in all 30 districts of the country and had infested an estimated 17,521 hectares of maize out of 46,403 planted.

These pests attacked 91.7 per cent of the maize and sorghum planted in Nyamagabe District, and 100 per cent of the maize planted in Nyanza and Muhanga Districts.

Until today, the Fall Armyworms didn't go anywhere and are worsening in some areas according to Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB)

Athanase Hategekimana, the scientist in charge of combating crop diseases and pests at RAB said that fall armyworms devastated maize crops during the current Agriculture Season A that started in September last year.

Farmers are about to harvest crops from this season that ends in February.

"During the current agriculture season pests affecting different crops were recorded in many districts including armyworms that affected maize crops while other types of pests affected mangoes, beans and others.

This is being caused by climate change that triggered unusual dry spells in some parts of the country which we were not expecting this season," he said.

He said that some farmers with small pieces of land tried to use hands in collecting and killing the armyworms while others used pesticides but in vain revealing that RAB had distributed some 1,000 litres of pesticides as direct support to some farmers.

"There is a need for integrated pest management. Pesticides should always be the last resort because they affect other biodiversity species," he said.

As response, Hategekimana disclosed that Rwanda, since December last year, begun to work with International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe) to strengthen the capacity of extensionists to be more able to support farmers to effectively contain and manage the fall armyworm by using biological control agents.

"These biological control agents or parasitoids were used in neighbouring countries such as Kenya and Tanzania to combat armyworms. The parasitoids or predators lay their eggs into fall armyworms' eggs and then armyworms do not reproduce to affect crops," he explained.

RAB said it is multiplying the parasitoids or predators in laboratories and conducting confined trials in Bugesera district and Kigali city before deployment to farmers.

Losses

Karwa Amani, a member of COOPROMASA-a cooperative that grows maize and Soybean in Gatsibo district told The New Times that the fall armyworms have drastically reduced maize produce.

"The fall armyworm is the main threat that maize farmers are currently facing. Now as I look at my 80 acres, only 50 per cent will survive as the other half has been ravaged by the armyworms," he said.

He said that he tried all kinds of pesticides but the armyworms resisted.

"I applied Rocket pesticide but armyworms didn't die. As we are about to harvest, I was expecting about four tonnes of maize but I am expecting only two tonnes. If we get an alternative solution that is effective in containing the pests, we could recover from the losses," he said.

The president of Rwanda Maize Farmer Cooperatives' Federation, Evariste Tugirinshuti, said that the fall armyworms have affected many farmers in the country saying that it requires increased investment of pesticides to contain them.

"The armyworm drastically reduces maize production. Those who can't afford pesticides can lose 100 per cent of the expected produce. This season some maize farmers could lose an average of over 20 per cent of harvest that was expected," he said.

"The fall armyworm has affected one-third of my maize plantation since I can't' afford pesticides. But the armyworms even resisted pesticides in some areas," said Bernadette Nyirabihogo, a farmer from Kirehe district.

In Africa, the cultivation of maize represents one of the most important sources of food security, income generation and employment for over 300 million people.

However, the recent invasion by fall armyworm has led to yield losses of between eight and 20 million tonnes of maize on the African continent.

It is reported that the armyworms are now resisting the pesticides.

In Ethiopia and Kenya, more than 50 per cent of maize growers that applied chemical pesticides for armyworm control reported that they only provide marginal control or they are completely ineffective.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These chemical pesticides are not only ineffective but expensive and pose serious detrimental effects to humans, biodiversity and the environment according to the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe).

Can GMO seeds help?

Currently, agricultural scientists in Rwanda are pushing for GMO seeds that could help fight against pests, diseases, and drought that are devastating major crops in the country.

However, regarding the potential use of GM (genetically modified) maize to control the Fall Armyworm in Africa, FAO considers that it is yet too early to draw conclusions.

"Bt maize has been demonstrated to decrease damage from Fall Armyworm, but Fall Armyworm populations in the Americas have evolved resistance to some Bt maize varieties," says FAO.

"Nevertheless, more work still needs to be done including conducting trials and collecting data. It must be borne in mind that the Bt maize grown currently in some parts of Africa is aimed primarily at controlling the maize stem borer insect and not the Fall Armyworm," adds FAO's position paper.

"These major diseases, if not dealt with, could trigger food insecurity," said Athanase Nduwumuremyi, an agricultural scientist making the case of agricultural biotechnology in fighting pests and diseases.