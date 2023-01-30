Tanzania: Special Operation to Expose Missing Students

29 January 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Heckton Chuwa

Kilimanjaro — THE Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner's office will begin a special operation to identify Form One students who have not reported to school.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Nurdin Babu disclosed here at the weekend that only 87 per cent of all Form Ones had reported to school, since they reopened on January 9, this year.

Speaking at an occasion to hand over digital tablets to teachers in Same District, Mr Babu said his office would embark on a special operation of flush out those whom he suggested, could be hiding in their homes.

"We must know the whereabouts of the remaining 13 per cent and to achieve this, we will conduct a door-to-door operation to establish why they haven't reported to school", he said.

According to Mr Babu, it is understood that some of the missing students had opted for private schools after shunning public schools.

"I don't think that's a problem, but at the end of the day, the low enrolment is still alarming," he asserted.

In the same vein, Mr Babu urged teachers to closely work with parents and guardians with a view of addressing the decay of morality in the society.

On the distributed teaching aids, Mr Babu said he was optimistic that with the digital tablets, students will get inspired, motivated, and overjoyed by their newfound freedom when learning is no longer limited by the walls of a classroom.

