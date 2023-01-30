Tanzania: Major Boost for Kibong'oto Hospital

Kilimanjaro — THE government has set aside some 3.2bn/- for the upgrade of key facilities at Kibong'oto Infectious Disease Hospital (KIDH).

The allocated funds will help decongest the former Tuberculosis sanatorium and further reduce unnecessary referrals to other hospitals, according to Health Deputy Minister, Godwin Mollel.

"Coupled by an addition of 10bn/-, the allocated funds will be used to also furnish a state-of-the-art laboratory which was launched recently," Dr Mollel, explained after visiting the premises here recently.

The Siha Constituency lawmaker also revealed that the government had set aside another hefty amount of money for the construction of an oxygen manufacturing plant at the health facility.

According to the health Deputy minister, the government, in collaboration with the German government and the management of the health facility would also continue with the 80bn/- plan of turning the 97-year-old facility into a centre of excellence, as far as infectious diseases are concerned.

"We are determined to publicise this institution so that they value the importance it holds in the health and welfare of Tanzanians," he noted.

On his part, KIDH Director Dr Lenard Subi, lauded the cooperation it has continuously been receiving from the government.

KIDH is a specialised public reference hospital for the treatment of infectious diseases.

Dr Subi noted that the government had allocated more than 500m/- from the Covid-19 funds for the ongoing construction project of the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which he said upon its completion, it would have cost 1.2bn/-.

The centre has a long history as an institution for the treatment of tuberculosis.

It was established as a sanatorium in 1926, before antibiotics were available to treat tuberculosis.

The hospital is also responsible for protection against infectious diseases and it cooperates across the border to Kenya.

It was once involved in emergency preparedness plans during the Ebola outbreak in 2014.