Kenya: You Dont Know Us, Ask Moi! Raila Tells President Ruto

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Raila Odinga has told President William Ruto to underestimate him on his own peril.

Speaking during a rally at the Jacaranda grounds Sunday, Odinga asked President Ruto to familiarize himself with records of political movement aimed at disrupting the rulership of his predecessor Daniel Moi.

He scoffed at President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for pouring cold water on his political movement.

"You don't know us, go and ask Bwana Nyayo (Daniel Moi). I have said you don't know us! The power of the people is the voice of God. We want Kenyans to stand firm," Odinga said.

Odinga mentioned that the Azimio coalition will embark on a series of rallies in various parts of the country to protest over the August 9 election results.

He stated that the will of the people cannot be wished away due to corrupt independent institutions mandated to safeguard the will of the people.

"We will go to every partofKenya.WewillvisitMachakos,Nakuru,Kakamega,Kisii,Kisumu,Kiambu then we will be back to Nairobi,"Odinga noted.

This comes hours after President Ruto said that nobody will give me the permission to rule the nation.

In a coded message to the Odinga led Azimio La Umoja Coalition, President Ruto asserted that the August 9th election clearly demarcated the mandate of each political player

Despite the notion that the ongoing rallies by the Azimio coalition might disrupt the conduct of his administration, Ruto maintained he will not be distracted.

"We don't need the permission of those people to do the work we are doing. This work will continue whether they like it or not," Ruto said.

The Head of State told Odinga that he is aware of his political playbook every time he loses in any general election.

Ruto said unlike previous regime where Odinga's political tantrums have been quelled through 'cooperation' and handshakes. This turn there's no room for him in Kenya Kwanza government.

"This time round they will not get it. This belongs to the citizens of Kenya. Here there's nothing for selfish people and those who are looking for positions for their families," he said.

President Ruto insisted that he will not be swayed by the demonstration and rallies by the Azimio Coalition saying he must deliver to Kenyans.

"They will not shift our focus to their priorities of positions, their business and families. We will not accept to go that direction," he said.