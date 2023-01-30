Kenya: Dont Play With Me, I Will Expose You, Raila Warns Chebukati

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga has threatened to expose the underhand deals of the immediate Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati moments before the August 9 presidential results were declared.

During a rally at Jacaranda Stadium, Odinga told Chebukati to stop saying Azimio made attempts to bribe him and warned that he will reveal photos of him visiting his home.

"Chebukati stated that there were people who wanted to bribe him, Guliye and Molu. I want to ask them why did they visit Baba's home?" he stated.

"What did they borrow from me? They should know I have their pictures and if they play with me, I will unveil them," Odinga said.

The Azimio Leader cast aspersion on the much celebrated Chebukati's character reiterating the alleged visit by the IEBC commissioners to Former CS Raphael Tuju.

"Those are dirty people, Chebukati is a dirty person, he should be taken to jail," said Odinga.

The Azimio Leader lamented that Chebukati stole his victory in the August polls by 2 Million votes rallying Kenyans to desist President William Ruto administration.

"If we go back to the polls, I will still defeat him and that's why I am saying that Ruto must go!" Odinga said.

Odinga has told President William Ruto to underestimate him on his own peril. He asked President Ruto familiarize himself with records of political movements aimed at disrupting the rulership of his predecessor Daniel Moi.

He scoffed at President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for pouring cold water on his political movement.

"You don't know us, go and ask Bwana Nyayo (Daniel Moi).I have said you don't know us! The power of the people is the voice of God. We want Kenyans to stand firm,"Odinga said.

Odinga mentioned that the Azimio coalition will embark on a series of rallies in various parts of the country to protest over the August 9 election results.

He stated that the will of the people cannot be wished away due to corrupt independent institutions mandated to safeguard the will of the people.

"We will go to every part of Kenya. We will visit Machakos, Nakuru, Kakamega, Kisii, Kisumu, Kiambu then we will be back to Nairobi," Odinga noted.