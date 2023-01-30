Kenya: President Ruto Calls for Concerted Efforts in Fight Against Alcoholism, Drug Abuse

Narok — President Ruto emphasized on the need for political and religious leaders to intensify the war against drug abuse and consumption of illicit brew among the youth.

Speaking in Narok town, on Sunday, during an interdenominational prayer service, Dr Ruto regretted that alcoholism was taking toll on the lives of many youths across the country.

"I am asking for concerted efforts by all leaders and parents in fighting alcoholism. We must work together to save the lives of our children," said Dr Ruto.

The President said investigations will be launched on the issuance of licenses to bar owners to get rid of unscrupulous businesses in the sector.

"We should not allow our people to perish because of alcohol and drug abuse. We'll investigate on issuance of bar licenses, " said the President.

He asked the provincial administration and police to crackdown on those selling illicit brews and drugs in areas under their jurisdiction.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Soipan Tuya (Environment) and Ezekiel Machogu (Education).

Others were Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Hillary Barchok (Bomet), Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Patrick Ntutu (Narok), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa and several MPs.

At the same time, the Head of State, assured Kenyans that the ongoing political bickering by the Opposition will not disrupt the Government's agenda.

"We will not allow the Opposition leaders to change our priorities. Their priorities of looking for their selfish interests will not succeed," he said.

He went on:"Our focus remains on service delivery to all Kenyans irrespective of how they voted during the last General Election."

President Ruto urged leaders not to engage in the business of dividing Kenyans along ethnic and political affiliations.

"As leaders, we should not engage in the business of creating division, hatred and disunity among Kenyans. Time for politics is over and we must deliver," said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President on his part told Opposition leader Raila Odinga to forget 'any dream of handshake' in President Ruto's administration.

"The only discussion that we can have with Mr Odinga is his exit from politics into his retirement. Nothing else," said Mr Gachagua.

Mudavadi blamed the Opposition on the current economic woes facing the country.

He said any agenda pursuing to disrupt efforts to improve the economic situation in the country was ill-advised.

Mudavadi wondered why the Opposition leaders were still in denial to the fact that President Ruto was legitimately elected by Kenyans.

"Those who had doubts on the last General Election went to the Supreme Court. But the Court unanimously upheld the win of William Ruto as President. Theyshouldaccepttherealityandmoveon," he said.

Ichungwa and Kiharu MP Dindi Nyoro said the Opposition move to engage in demonstrations would not affect the work of Government.

"We want to tell the Opposition that the Government under the leadership of President Ruto cannot be threatened. They can demonstrate from Monday to Friday but we'll focus on our development agenda for Kenyans, " said Mr Nyoro.

Ichungwa said the ongoing bickering by Opposition leaders were part of efforts to conceal what transpired in Bomas during transmission of results and subsequent declaration of presidential results.

Governor Waiguru told the President not to be distracted by individuals who were seeking cheap relevance.

"Do not allow yourself to be distracted by people who are looking for relevance. You were legitimately elected by Kenyans, " said Ms Waiguru.

Governor Lenku said leaders from the Maa community have resolved to support the Government irrespective of their political affiliation for the sake of development.

"We have decided to put aside our political differences and take a common stand on matters of development. Time for politics is over. That's the reality, " said Mr Lenku.