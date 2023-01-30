Tanzania: We Need More Publications On Tz-VP

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Phillip Mpango has called upon academicians particularly the authors to take advantage of their expertise and writing skills to write more books about Tanzania for the country's interest.

Dr Mpango made the call yesterday when he met and held talks with authors and sponsors of the book 'Continuity With Vision - The Roadmap to Success for President Samia Suluhu Hassan' led by the Chief editor of the publication, Prof Ted Maliyamkono at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The VP said it is important to continue encouraging scholars in the country to carry out research before coming up with publications focusing on various development issues.

He said there are a number of issues to write about, especially on science and socio-economic development, including challenges that face Tanzanians from the grassroots level.

He said it was not proper to let issues that face Tanzanians to be written by foreigners, saying local scholars had the responsibility to do so by placing the country's interest ahead.

The Vice-President also encouraged Tanzanians to continue building the culture of reading.

In particular, Dr Mpango applauded CRDB Bank and AFRICAB for sponsoring the book while calling on other donors contribute in preserving the country's records including the memories of the former and present leaders as well as various changes taking place.

In a related development, the Vice-President asked members of the media in the country to focus on development issues, including visiting and reporting on issues facing innovators and those who establish small industries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the media has the responsibility to correct the society when it goes astray. He said media must reveal issues that destroy environment, saying human health and well-being are intimately linked to the state of the environment.

Good quality natural environments provide basic needs, in terms of clean air and water, fertile land for food production, and energy and material inputs for production.

The Continuity with Vision: The Roadmap to Success for President Samia Suluhu Hassan book which consists of 624 pages and 29 chapters was researched and written by 45 Scholars from different Tanzanian higher learning institutions.

The book 'Continuity with vision - The Roadmap to success for President Samia Suluhu Hassan' highlights the leadership of President Samia, the way she assumed the top leadership roles and implemented development policies and strategic projects with vision and wisdom.