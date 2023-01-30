Tanzania: Simba Go to the Polls Today

ALL is set as Simba go to polls to elect a new Chairman and five Board of Directors members in the Extraordinary General Meeting at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam today.

Eligible Simba members are therefore privileged to exercise their rights of selecting leaders they think will be at the forefront in steering their club further and driving it to the Promised Land.

The exercise comes a few days after the club unmasked Imani Kajula as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) succeeding Barbara Gonzalez whose tenure apparently expired.

Recently, the club's Election Committee paraded 14 candidates cleared to compete for the club's chairmanship and five Board of Directors membership slots ahead of today's elections.

In his remarks after their introduction, the committee's chairman Boniface Lihamwike insisted that the election should be done in a free and fair environment without breaking any of the available election guidelines.

According to him, the chairman post is being contested by Adv Moses Kaluwa and Murtaza Mungungu as the latter seeks to be re-elected for the hot seat for another four-year duration.

However, those vying for the Board of Directors membership are Seif Muba, Seleman Said, Idd Kitete, Issa Iddi, Abubakari Zebo, Abdallah Mgomba, Elisony Mweladzi, Rashid Khamsini, Rodney Chiduo, Aziz Mohamed, Asha Baraka, and Pendo Mapugilo.

Furthermore, Lihamwike insisted that one of the five members to be elected must be a woman thus according to the requirements of the available laws governing the election.

The cleared contenders have been selling their agendas to the Simba fraternity on what they intend to implement once given a green light to accommodate the positions they are battling for.

As such, people are anxiously waiting to see the product of the election and their new leaders ready to work for a game in terms of ensuring that the club becomes among the best in the continent.

Under the current tutelage of Head Coach Roberto Oliviera, Simba have repeatedly claimed that they want to stamp success in the approaching CAF Champions League (CAF CL) matches slated to flag off next month.

The Brazilian trainer insists that he wants to win the CAF CL championship at the helm of the Msimbazi street giants hence football family is expecting much from the Msimbazi Street Reds in international games this term.