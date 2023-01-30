Tanzania: Asfc - Azam, KMC,Mbeya City, Singida Advance

KMC needed a late win to book their place in the 16th round of the Azam Sports Federation Cup after their 1-0 win over Mwanza's Copco.

Burundian Nzigamasabo Steve scored the only goal of the game of the thrilling encounter at Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Geita Gold playing at their Nyakumbu Stadium beat Nzega 1-0 with the winner netted by Elias Maguli.

At Majimaji Stadium in Songea, Sixtus Sabilo's goal helped Mbeya City to emerge victorious over Mbeya Kwanza.

Singida Big Stars eliminated Ruvu Shooting with 1-0 victory at Liti Stadium in Singida.

In the late Friday's game, Azam knocked out Dodoma Jiji at Chamazi Complex through Edward Manyama, Daniel Amoah, Iddi Nado, and Justin Bilal's own goal while Muhsin Makame scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

Today, four encounters will be staged to seal the round of 32 clashes when holders Young Africans play Rhino Rangers at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

Also, Namungo interface Ihefu at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi, Kagera Sugar host Kengold at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera whereas Mashujaa play Tanzania Prisons at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Young Africans are the defending champions. They won ASFC title after beating Coastal Union of Tanga at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha last year.