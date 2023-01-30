Zimbabwe: Dynamos Legend Muzadzi Joins Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe

30 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Gift 'Umbro' Muzadzi has joined Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe after recently leaving Harare giants Dynamos.

Muzadzi left Dynamos at the end of last season together with Tonderai Ndiraya, who is now at newly promoted Premier Soccer League side Simba Bhora.

After a brief spell without a club, Muzadzi has now agreed to join Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe, in a new role which will see him becoming the goalkeepers' coach for all age group teams at the institution.

The move to Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe will also see Muzadzi linking up with his 17-year-old son Tashinga, who is a promising striker with the academy which has strong links with Spanish LaLiga side Real Betis.

Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe, who are the brainchild of the former Zimbabwe rugby international Gerald Sibanda, announced the signing of Muzadzi in a statement on Sunday.

"One of Zimbabwe's finest Goalkeepers and coaches Gift Muzadzi has joined our Technical Team in our aim to produce World Class talent from our campus through the Real Betis Methodology of football," the academy said in a statement.

"We are delighted to have his experience in both his playing and coaching career.

Gift will lead our Goalkeepers Department in our senior age groups."

Muzadzi becomes the second member of Dynamos' recent technical team to join Real Betis Academy after Naison Muchekela, who recently took over as head coach of the Under-12 and Under-19 sides.

He also joins another former Dynamos player and coach Tichaona Diya, who is in charge of Real Betis Academy's Under-15 side.

Former Dynamos captain Murape Murape recently left Real Betis Academy to re-join the Harare giants as one of the assistant coaches to Herbert Maruwa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.