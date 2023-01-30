South Africa: More Than 250 Organisations Commit to the Struggle for a Fair, Just and Democratic South Africa

The inaugural Social Justice Assembly convened in Pretoria on Thursday, and the two-day event provided a platform for nongovernment organisations, social movements and academics from across the country.

More than 250 organisations from across South Africa turned the spotlight on themselves when they gathered at the Social Justice Assembly to critique where they had gone wrong and what they could do better.

This marked a change in focus for the civil society sector, which often meets to discuss themed socioeconomic challenges and highlight the plight of the most vulnerable.

The chairperson of the assembly, Nomzamo Zondo, said she was proud of the delegates for coming up with tangible solutions.

"I am grateful to hear that we will not repeat what happened in history; the honesty and robustness of owning our mistakes were refreshing. It is wonderful to hear practical, tangible solutions that we can put into play as soon as we leave here. We wish for this to be a seed for how the sector engages within itself," said Zondo, the director of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri).

