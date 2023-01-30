South Africa: More Than 250 Organisations Commit to the Struggle for a Fair, Just and Democratic South Africa

29 January 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Naledi Sikhakhane

The inaugural Social Justice Assembly convened in Pretoria on Thursday, and the two-day event provided a platform for nongovernment organisations, social movements and academics from across the country.

More than 250 organisations from across South Africa turned the spotlight on themselves when they gathered at the Social Justice Assembly to critique where they had gone wrong and what they could do better.

This marked a change in focus for the civil society sector, which often meets to discuss themed socioeconomic challenges and highlight the plight of the most vulnerable.

The chairperson of the assembly, Nomzamo Zondo, said she was proud of the delegates for coming up with tangible solutions.

"I am grateful to hear that we will not repeat what happened in history; the honesty and robustness of owning our mistakes were refreshing. It is wonderful to hear practical, tangible solutions that we can put into play as soon as we leave here. We wish for this to be a seed for how the sector engages within itself," said Zondo, the director of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri).

The inaugural Social Justice Assembly convened in Pretoria on Thursday, and the two-day event provided a platform for nongovernment...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.