South Africa: Gunmen Kill Eight At Birthday Party

A birthday celebration ended in a bloodbath when eight people were shot and killed in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.

Police have confirmed that four others were wounded and rushed to hospital for treatment. In a statement released today, Eastern Cape police commissioner General Nene Nomthetheleli condemned the incident.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a preliminary investigation revealed that the owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard in Makanda Street in KwaZakhele between 5:15 and 5:30 and started shooting at the guests.

"Seven people (3 women and 4 men) were fatally injured while two women and 2 men sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

"One of the victims succumbed to injuries in the hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to eight. The owner of the house was among them," said Colonel Naidu.

She said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and an investigation into eight cases of murder and three cases of attempted murder is underway. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police are appealing to anyone who can identify the victims or trace their next-of-kin, or who has any information relating to the suspects, to contact Detective Captain Sitole on 082 457 2812 or CrimeStop on 086 00 10111.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele and national commissioner General Fannie Masemola will visit the crime scene this morning.