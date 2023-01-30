Africa: Honours for Madagascar At the African Nations Championship

27 January 2023
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

There was double delight for Madagascar when two of their representatives at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria were honoured following the completion of the group stage.

Coach Romuald Rakotondrabe was named the best trainer in the pool phase after he led his side to wins over Ghana (2-1) and Sudan (3-0).

Added to that, Malagasy star Solomampionana Razafindranaivo was named the best player of the group stages, a huge personal award for the 22-year-old forward, who plays for CFF Andoharanofotsy in his homeland.

He netted goals in both games and has been a standout performer, form he will hope will continue in the quarterfinal clash against fellow COSAFA side Mozambique on Saturday.

There was also some joy for Angola when two of their players were included in the Best XI of the group stage.

Defender Eddie Afonso and forward Gilberto made the list, even though Angola did not advance to the knockout rounds after drawing their two matches.

The honours were decided by the CAF Technical Stufy Group, which includes Raymond Kalla (Cameroon), Michael Amenga (Kenya), Mark Fish (South Africa), Ameur Chafik (Algeria), Edgar Watson (Uganda), Abraham Mebratu (Ethiopia), Jamal Fathi (Morocco), Joao Miller Gomes (Angola), Herita Illunga (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Belhassen Malouche (Tunisia).

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.