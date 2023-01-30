Rwanda: Five Best Signings of January Transfer Window

The January transfer window that concluded Thursday, January 27, saw a host of players switching to new clubs before and after the second round of Rwanda Premier League resumed, while others considered their future out of the country.

Times Sport brings you five best signings that happened during the just-concluded January transfer window.

Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali to Al Ta'awon)

This deal involving the Amavubi and former AS Kigali skipper tops our list of transfers which happened in January 2023.

The veteran moved to Libyan club Al Ta'awon on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Niyonzima, 33, who previously played for Tanzanian Premier League giants Yanga and Simba SC, has been at the heart of AS Kigali's impressive season so far, helping them to finish the first round of Rwanda Premier League at the top of the table.

He is among few Rwandan players who had successful spells with foreign teams while he also feels that he still has what it takes to play for a foreign club at a good level.

Lague Byiringiro (APR to Sandviken IF)

After a failed move to Swiss side FC Zürich in April 2021, the 23-year-old attacker signed for Swedish third tier side Sandviken IF on a four-year deal for a fee believed to be around 100,000 Euros.

Byiringiro moves straight into the senior team as a direct replacement of Ghanaian striker Mohammed Naeem Abu who netted 25 goals last season before he was sold to Halmstad BK.

He rejoins fellow Amavubi teammate Yannick Mukunzi who has been playing at the club since his move from Rayon Sports at the end the 2018/19 season.

Heritier Luvumbu (Free agent to Rayon)

The Congolese forward is having a second spell with the Blues after reaching an agreement to return to the club on a six-month deal.

Rayon brought Luvumbu back hoping that the veteran would help them win the league title for the first time since the 2018/2019 season.

His signing on fee was undisclosed but Times Sport understands that the club paid him awesomely to ward off interests from foreign clubs.

The veteran missed Rayon's match against Musanze a week ago as the club was banned to register players until FIFA lifted the ban on the club after clearing $3,700 owed to their former assistant coach Daniel Ferreira.

Hesbon Rutonesha (Gorilla FC to Police)

The Rwanda U23 central midfielder joined Police FC from Gorilla on a-one-and-a-half-year deal after putting up an entertaining display against the same opponents in a league encounter few days before the transfer.

Vincent Mashami's side may have defeated Gorilla 3-2 but Rutonesha remained a major threat to the law enforcers till the full time. His performance impressed the tactician who enquired his employers to swoop for the youngster.

Jibrine Abubakar (Mukura to AS Kigali)

The Nigerian winger was in fine form in the first round of the Rwandan Premier League, netting three goals and providing four assists in 15 games.

He was AS Kigali's priority in their transfer business as he was regarded as a perfect replacement for skipper Haruna Niyonzima who moved to Libyan Premier League side Al Ta'awon.