Rwanda: Reg, Forefront Win Heroes Volleyball Tourney

Sunday

Men Final

REG 3-2 Gisagara

Women Final

APR 3-2 Forefront

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR were on Sunday, January 29, crowned 2023 Heroes Day tournament champions after they overcame Gisagara and Forefront in men and women finals respectively to clinch the titles.

The two-day tournament took place over the weekend at Kimisagara Gymnasium, featuring four teams in each category.

In the men's category, REG beat a resilient Gisagara side in the final on 3-2 sets. The "electricians" won the first two sets of the game 25-17 and 25-18, but Gisagara fought back to win the next two sets 25-17 and 25-20, to force the tie the fifth decisive set only to see REG finish the business with a 15-10 win over the Southern Province-based volleyball powerhouse.

The triumph completed a double for Pierre Marshal Kwizera's side which obviously proved to be the better side at finals since they won the league title just a week back.

"We needed to get a positive result from this tournament to put ourselves in a better position to continue winning the tournament. We are so excited to add another silverware to our trophy cabinet," Kwizera noted.

"Last week we won the national league title as well. This is a good achievement to our club and I appreciate my players and the club administration," he added.

In the women's category, APR defeated Forefront in 3-2 sets.

Forefront won the third place after beating APR 3-0 in the men's category while Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) beat Ruhango 3-0 to win the third place in the women's category.